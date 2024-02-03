'tis the view from my office

for today's landscape, i chose a close up of this view. mind the clock tower of the old city hall, a romanesque-style building right in the centre of the financial district. the old building can still assert itself among the modern skyscrapers and other buildings, with the help of that clock tower.
i went downtown to michaels as stretched canvas was still on sale at 50% off. going home on the subway train, there was a group of 5 young people, maybe they're still teenagers perhaps not, but they were certainly grown ups. their bantering was distracting other passengers and at one point, one of them sprayed the other with goofy string. those are quite sticky and to avoid it the target staggered through throngs of other passengers who were milling about. the guy almost fell on to my bag with the canvas. then they were laughing, so amused with themselves. then a third boy of the group picked up the goofy strings from the floor and hung it on the overhead rail so that people would have a hard time avoiding to step on the rest of the strings and trying to dodge the hanging strings.
i don't know what came over me but i was so angry, i yelled "don't do that!" and all of them pretended it was not their doing, you know like children when you call them out they try to behave like they didn't do anything bad. i yelled again "take that off the rail right now! didn't your parents teach you anything decent!" the boy then pulled it down and threw it at another of his mates. then they tried to shove each other still laughing and almost hit a couple of passengers. i was just giving them "the stare" and they would glance at me and scurried out when the train stopped at a station and its doors opened.
what amazed me was not the fact that i confronted five big people but at my voice. i was scared of my own voice because it sounded low and booming like a man's. my pigger friends would tell you, as others who had met me in the past, the tone of my voice is not low, but an annoyingly on the high pitch side. i didn't know and i still couldn't understand how my voice sounded so. and also the fact that i was very angry but i was very calm. it was like i was another person. i was a bit worried that i might turn green and become the incredible hulk but thankfully that didn't happen.