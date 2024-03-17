the long and winding road

this is just a portion of graydon hall drive, where my apartment building is situated. that car is going westward towards don mills road, a 3-lane roadway which can also lead to highway 401, an east/west multi-lane roadway. going eastward, graydon hall drive has more curves and turns and can lead to highway 404 or the don valley which is also a multi-lane north/south roadway.



this was my rather lame submission to 52 frames for this week's challenge 'road'. it was too late for me to do any artistic shot on the road. yesterday i went to the market but forgot to bring my camera, and guess what i saw that could've been a cool shot. a woman dressed in hot pink from head to toe as well as gears all in neon pink crossing the road on a red light and inspiring drivers to toot their horns. it was such a sight and i was not even quick enough to reach for my phone which was in my backpack in my back! talk about missed opportunities.