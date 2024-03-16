dancing shoes

Previous
i painted this for miss rebel, my grandniece in chicago. she likes purple and she likes dancing. now i have to think what i can paint for her big brother tiger. i don't know the real names of these children. i believe those are just nicknames.

i don't understand what's going on in the minds of young people when naming their kids. next thing you know there will be kids with names or nicknames like mustard or chutney or maybe gewurztraminer. 🤣 now there's a good name for a child.
Julie Ryan
Great job!
March 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
You are so talented!
Even your shadows are elegant.
March 17th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Well done!
March 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is wonderful!
March 17th, 2024  
