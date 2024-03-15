the dollhouse

this is an almost full view of the dollhouse. it is quite cluttered. when i saw this, i was quite disappointed as i expected a well managed arrangement of the dolls and whatnots. of course, i have no idea how that would be done, but if i was doing this, at the outset i'd have sorted it out so as to give an impression of cohesion and artistry. but what do i know? they're mostly dolls anyway. 😜 i wonder what the neighbours are thinking seeing this everyday of their lives!



i think i should just stay home for the rest of my natural life. this afternoon, i have another mishap and this time it's at the office. i was going down to our mailroom three floors down and the freight elevator opened. i took it, i was alone inside it and stood in the middle as the lift was covered with tarps. but after a few floors down, it started to shake violently. at the same time that it stopped with a violent jolt. i lost my balance and toppled over to the side. i didn't have my cane as i'm just walking short distances. i was a little disoriented and shaken. i tried to press the open door button but i was stuck. stupid me, i didn't try on the phone button. after a few moments, i pressed the open door again and the door opened to the 25th floor. it was a secured office of Avison & Young and the young people who were having a break were quite amused to see an old so-and-so at their floor. i explained to them what happened before i pressed the panel again and went downstairs to the lobby to report the incident to the concierge. the lady immediately disabled that particular lift.



i had to rest for a while as i was shaking and my back felt sore and felt a bit whiplashed. thankfully it didn't evolved to a full-blown vertigo. i think i'm still feeling disoriented. looking back, i think what i should've done was sit down when the shaking started. but then it happened so fast. perhaps i would've done that if the lift continued to plunge downward (i came from the 30th floor). but it was a bit scary as my life almost flashed before my eyes. almost, not quite though. if it did, i wouldn't be posting tonight.