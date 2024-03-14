dolls! dolls! dolls!

in a quiet neighbourhood in the southeast part of toronto, there is a house called "the dollhouse". it is owned by a lady who had been collecting stuffed and plastic dolls for the last 20-some years and using them to fill up her front yard. not kidding. when you're across the road from it, all you can see of the house is the roof top. closer, it is hard to determine where the entrance is because the whole thing is filled with dolls.



this is an "also ran" during the february flash of red challenge. if there's any interest, i just might post the whole view of the house! 😉