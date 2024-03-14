Previous
dolls! dolls! dolls! by summerfield
Photo 4018

dolls! dolls! dolls!

in a quiet neighbourhood in the southeast part of toronto, there is a house called "the dollhouse". it is owned by a lady who had been collecting stuffed and plastic dolls for the last 20-some years and using them to fill up her front yard. not kidding. when you're across the road from it, all you can see of the house is the roof top. closer, it is hard to determine where the entrance is because the whole thing is filled with dolls.

this is an "also ran" during the february flash of red challenge. if there's any interest, i just might post the whole view of the house! 😉
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
quite the collection - interesting and somewhat creepy
March 15th, 2024  
summerfield ace
@annied - i find dolls rather creepy, too. never liked them, never played with them. especially those that blink and talk. paper dolls, yes but not these dolls.
March 15th, 2024  
katy ace
how bizarre! i would love to see the whole thing!
March 15th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
I know of this house but have never seen it myself. I have always liked dolls, I played with them a ton when I was little and recieved my most recent collectible-type doll this past Christmas... But I still can't imagine!
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise