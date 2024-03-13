cucoloris on white vase

the sun was rather intense this morning. i think we must've hit plus 12 today as my windows and balcony door were open and i felt no cool or cold air coming through. sad thing was i could not go out even for a short walk as i was feeling dizzy all day, almost on the verge of vertigo although not quite. i was supposed to work at the office today but i didn't dare leave my apartment. the one thing i would not want to happen is have vertigo whilst travelling on the subway. yuck! the subway train is not the cleanest place at any time. hopefully i'll be fine by tomorrow, my favourite day of the week.



i still was able to work albeit just sitting by my desk. i was basking in the morning sunshine and i was staring at the white vase in the corner of the room by the window and admiring the patterns of the lace curtain cast on the vase. it took me quite a while to realize i should take a photo. i quite like it.