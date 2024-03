yellow tulips

that change of time really screwed up my thinking. these were given to me yesterday by the cleaning lady downstairs. she said it was "on sale" at the grocery store near her house. during the pandemic, i would always hand her a pastry whenever i came from my walk. she said i have been kind to her so she wanted to let me know she appreciated it. how nice!



this week's theme for the 52 captures challenge is 'Monday' and we may interpret it as we wish. so....