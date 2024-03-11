ebony and ivory

this was one of my ideas for the symmetrical theme last week at 52 frames. i wasn't in love with this yesterday but looking at it again, i like how the pearls seemed to have formed a ying and yang image to counter the straight lines of the keyboard.



we changed time yesterday to daylight savings time. for some reason, even though i'm just at home, i feel so tired! this change in time, i'm pretty sure, drives people crazy and contributes to depression that often goes unchecked.



on the weekend, i discovered in youtube this old program called "kids the funniest things" and i quite enjoyed it. it's also good to see Michael Barrymore when he was a tad younger.