the art of impermanence #2

i bought these tulips quite a few days ago, around the end of the flash of red event. i let the water to dry up (a rather stupid thing to do because the vase would be difficult to clean) as i wanted to see what would happen to the tulips. well, this is what happened. old and decrepit, wrinkled and crumpled, dried and flaky. no, i wasn't talking about me again. 🤣 although...



another wabi-sabi shot. because the alternative was another self-portrait. 😜 i don't think you could handle that!



i'm off to bed. been up since 3:50 this morning and we know that it was actually 2:50. i hate this time change.