i know i said in the beginning of the week that there will be no more self-portraits but it's wendy's @photohoot birthday sometime the last 78 hours and she's seventy-eight minus eighteen. that makes her what, 75? 不不不 so why don't you guys get over to @fiveplustwo and greet her happy birthday and there should be champagne and cakes over there.i swear this is the last self portrait.at least for this month!