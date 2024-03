i am behind one post for the 52 captures challenge and that is the 'water' challenge for week 4. how i missed that rather easy challenge is beyond me. in any case i hope this is plenty enough water for the challenge as well as the water prompt for today for march words.also, an entry for the song title challenge. here's frank sinatra singing 'wave' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIrNtAq-t8w