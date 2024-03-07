unsuspecting

when not reading during travel time on the subway train, i check out the posters around the train. i'm always on the lookout for notices of plays or musicals, especially those that are staged by budding artists and small local theatres.



this one caught my eye, well, it was hard not to notice as i was sitting right across. Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead is an absurdist, existential tragicomedy by Tom Stoppard, first staged at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1966. the play expands upon the exploits of two minor characters from Shakespeare's Hamlet, the courtiers Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, and the main setting is Denmark. they are two old school friends of Hamlet, and they come to visit him after his father's death, though it turns out that they are called to Denmark by King Claudius and Queen Gertrude to spy on Hamlet. they represent corruption and deceit in the play, and their existence and actions are full of irony.



i think i should aim to see this play next thursday afternoon when i'm off work. my soul and brain are really in need and starving of literary and artistic stimulation. i used to go to plays and musicals on my own, as i have no need of company for things like this, and ex-partner, never cared for them. the only time we ever went to see a show was the original "mama mia" because he was a fan of ABBA. you'd think he's canadian and had reasonable education he'd be a little bit cultured, but no! he only cared for sports. the last one i dated was even worse, never even heard of shakespeare, and his taste in music was metallic trash. after i came to canada i was never lucky with men. i'm thinking when i'm actually retired, i'd be wasting my money on shows and plays. ahhh! freedom!



and as you can see, this is also a candid shot.