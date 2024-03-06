goofy ana

this is Ana, a young girl from Brazil; she's an international student. she and her boyfriend Phillip started coming to the church last fall. they both have been of great help during our functions at the church, which is most welcome as almost all of us in the congregation are elderly seniors.



she and Phillip love ferrero rocher; they say it's very expensive in brazil and a definite luxury. so last saturday, during our soup lunch fundraiser, i brought 2 large packs of ferrero rocher (there are 42 individual chocolates in each box), one for dessert and one to raffle off. naturally, they were both hopeful that they would win but alas! it wasn't meant to be. so i grabbed two of the chocolate from the table and gave them to her and this is what she did. in fact, when the food was being returned to the kitchen, i grabbed the almost empty container, and handed it to her for her and Phillip to enjoy the rest of the chocolate. she was quite delighted. the older ladies (older than me) and i agreed that when Ana returns to Brazil at the end of the summer, we should send her off with half a dozen packs of ferrero rocher.