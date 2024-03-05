last saturday, our church had a second fundraising for the youth camp that our church holds every summer. it raised quite a goodly sum of money. there were seven varieties of soup and different kinds of scones, regular, gluten free and made from cornmeal. and there were loads of desserts, of course. on friday, during the church's coffee drop by, the feast of St. David, the patron saint of wales, was observed by some of the church members making welsh loaf, etc. one of my favourite ladies, a scottish lady, made welsh cakes and there were a few leftovers. i ended up donating $40 for a couple of the welsh cakes.
they were good, however, they tasted a bit different from the welsh cakes which @mcsiegle Mary sent me a couple of years back. it's probably because here we use butter whilst Mary's were made with lard.
as per usual, i was the official photographer for the event and i will be posting some in the next few days if i don't get any inspiration for new pics.
as you can see, sushi and sashimi are ready to dive in and devour the cakes.