what a difference

44 years make. i was writing a story about my "little boy" last week and as if invoking spirits, the 'little boy' suddenly showed up last weekend bearing 5 cases of bottled water he bought from costco. it made me suspicious and thought of the worst. with all these cancer and other nasty illnesses hitting almost everyone i know, and me being the fatalist, thought of the worst. no, he's well, thankfully. then i thought maybe i'm going to die and i didn't know it yet! as is usual in our family, these things we just laugh off. when i asked him what his modus operandi was, he said, "can't i just be nice to my mommy?" to which i replied, "you're not going to borrow money from me, are you?" 🤣🤣🤣 well, he wasn't. whew!
bugsy's been aware since his childhood that he 'didn't come from mommy'. in fact, he always delighted in telling his friends that he has 3 mothers: "my mommy" (that's me), my adopted mother (my sister venilda), and "the biological mother" (my sister vilma). vilma disappeared from his life when he was about five months. venilda and her then husband adopted him legally so he could come to Canada and be with me, as at the time, the government refused to allow me to adopt him because i was still young and single (that's a story for another time). but always, when he would mention his " 3 mothers, it's always "my mommy" first (no one has noticed that so far except me). and whenever in the past he would have major problems in life, he would always sit down with me and ask for advice.
my sister venilda sometimes would become 'proprietary' and would talk about bugsy like she's the real mother. vilma, of course, had long ago forgotten that she had bugsy and even "forgot" to mention that fact to her two daughters. a neighbour had a slip one day and mentioned it to one of the daughters. we were told that vilma made a big to-do and had a loud row with the neighbour. (see a shot of the sisters and bugsy here: https://365project.org/summerfield/365-again/2014-09-03
)
in any case, i had dug up some old photos of the two of us, and found this self-portrait on the left during one of those times when we were alone in the house and would fool around with the camera. when he was here last saturday, i thought we would 'replicate' the shot.
i know i said yesterday that you won't see any self portraits again. however, this week's assignment for 52 captures is 'portrait in black and white', so....
And you are still as sweet as ever!
Awesome shots - so good that you still had the early one.