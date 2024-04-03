the piggies went riding about downtown in their four-wheeler 🤣 but were astounded to find a picture of a butchered pig! they could not look and they cried for almost an hour. (like, how do pigs cry? they squeal! i know because i have watched a pig being slaughtered. they also cry during *you-know-what* at least the female pig does; the male one just grunts, bloody hell, what am i talking about!)
i've had enough of their squealing so i told them that most people eat not only pig but also cows, goats, lamb, sheep, meerkats (i just added that to make them laugh) and snail. to really appease the piggies i told them i don't eat meat, no pigs no cows no chicken no meat!
photo of the meat grabbed from the worldwide web.
-o0o-
in searching the internet yesterday, i came across the term "pig butchering".
"A pig butchering scam is a type of confidence trick and investment fraud in which the victim is gradually lured into making increasing contributions, in the form of cryptocurrency, to a seemingly sound investment before the scammer disappears. The name alludes to the practice of fattening a hog before slaughter."
here's a funny documentary on "pig butchering": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLPpl2ISKTg
i'm not a fan of john oliver but i watched the video to the end and gained some knowledge on the subject. now, scouring for more information.