"do not cast pearls before swine"

today, we go biblical.



“Do not give what is holy to the dogs; nor cast your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you in pieces." - Matthew 7:6-7 New King James Version



meaning, we should not waste good things on people who would not or do not appreciate them. the piggies may look like they're enjoying the pearls but really all they want to do is play in the mud. which i told them is not going to happen.