Previous
a pig by any other name by summerfield
Photo 4036

a pig by any other name

introducing sushi and sashimi. this is how they look when they're not in their game suits on thursdays when i play pigs with my fellow pigsters.

for april, sushi and sashi will go on an adventure, sometimes with other pigs, like miss rosetta, and other characters they will hopefully meet and be friends with. of course, life will not be exciting if there is not at least one villainous pig, like the duchess peg. we will try to avoid that little excuse for a pig 😜 but i'm pretty sure she's lurking somewhere.

for now, sushi is on the left and sashimi (or sashi for short) is the one on the right. (and let's hope we do not self-destruct in a week or two 🤣)
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
My grandma had three brothers. Two survived into my life and ran a pig farm in rural Illinois. My favorite place to be. So I adore pigs.
April 2nd, 2024  
Jessica Eby
They're very cute! Lovely introductory photo of them!
April 2nd, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
So cute!
April 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Cute.
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise