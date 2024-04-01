a pig by any other name

introducing sushi and sashimi. this is how they look when they're not in their game suits on thursdays when i play pigs with my fellow pigsters.



for april, sushi and sashi will go on an adventure, sometimes with other pigs, like miss rosetta, and other characters they will hopefully meet and be friends with. of course, life will not be exciting if there is not at least one villainous pig, like the duchess peg. we will try to avoid that little excuse for a pig 😜 but i'm pretty sure she's lurking somewhere.



for now, sushi is on the left and sashimi (or sashi for short) is the one on the right. (and let's hope we do not self-destruct in a week or two 🤣)