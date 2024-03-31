worth their weight in gold

it's been in the news for some weeks now that the cacao is getting scarce which is driving the price of chocolate to go up. these chocolate are of course the props i've been using for more than a couple of years now. i think they expired in october of 2020 or 2021. but with the prices of chocolate going sky-high, i might keep these props in the fridge to preserve them. last time i used these as props i unconsciously popped a couple in my mouth and look! i'm still alive! they didn't taste bad either. so to hell with the expiry date. 🤣