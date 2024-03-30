black saturday

the saturday after good friday and before easter, where i grew up, is called 'black saturday', a day commemorating the "Harrowing of Hell" while Jesus Christ's body lay in the tomb.



i took this photo on good friday last year after the service, when all the lights were extinguished and the whole congregation had filed out. i liked the poignant atmosphere of the santuary so i snuck back in to take a photo. i was still taking some shots when the custodian came and took the cross down. i gave the shot to the newsletter's editor. a week later, our then interim minister told me how brilliant this shot was and that he liked it so much. however, it could not make it for the after easter edition cover so it was marked out for this year's good friday newsletter (the newsletter is released every friday).



it was a brilliant move to have taken the shot from the left side of the sanctuary rather than in the middle and head on. it was a sunny day and i took advantage of the light from outside reflecting on the right side of the wall which then gave the impression from where i stood that the cross was glowing.



i do have some brilliant moments once in a while.