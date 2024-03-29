stuck

this rock is part of the centerpieces at the tables last night during our 'maundy thursday dinner'. a cluster of leaves or maybe sepals got stuck on the stone and it was there for me to notice it. it being good friday, i thought it fitting to post this for today, a symbolism, if you will, of the crucifixion on the mount of golgotha. that is my story and i'm sticking to it.



can't believe march is finished in two days' time. there's no stopping the days. three more months and i'm free! in the meantime, i need to do some cooking for the son and his family who are coming tomorrow for lunch.