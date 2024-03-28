breaking bread

we had dinner at church this evening, and as usual i played photographer once again (they like my photos, what can i do?). i took some artsy photos for posting here, but i was so moved by the communion service that our new minister included during dinner, the fancy dinner we had (ham with scalloped potatoes and buttered green beans, deviled eggs for me in lieu of ham) did not go with the Christ's last supper before he was captured, tortured and crucified. so i brought home one of the left-over bread from the communion and took this photo. simple as befitting the occasion, don't you think so?



then at least tomorrow, i have bread to go with my fried eggs for breakfast.