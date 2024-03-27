wet one's whistle

i was forced to do an inventory of the booze in my closet and cupboard as i had a "plea" for a snap visit and i know they like to imbibe a little bit. i had only two hours to prepare, good thing i have a slew of nuts in the fridge. i thought i'd take a few shots before my visitors came.



i was wondering where my whisky snifters and tumblers were when i remembered i gave them away last year to the church for our annual fall bazaar. the visitors had to make do with the wine balloon glasses and shot glasses.



i will keep the stuff in the cart as the son will be coming for lunch on saturday. maybe i'll let him bring all the booze then i don't have to endure some snap visits again. 🤣



all my cameras seem to be having white balance problem. interesting....