chaos in my mind by summerfield
chaos in my mind

this was my post for this week's 'chaos' challenge over at 52 frames, with composite as extra challenge.

two weeks ago, this 90-year old elderly lady, one of my favourites at the church, was insisting that she would drive me home. i live 4 kilometres from church and she lives just across the church. she was very insistent and i was adamant in my decline of her offer. i told her that if on her way back something happens to her, heavens forbid, that i would feel really guilty and i already have too much guilt in my soul and body to last me two lifetimes. it's not that i didn't trust her driving, but i didn't trust the other drivers on the road which where i live there are a lot of ignorant, arrogant and stupid drivers. if she would have an accident, whether she gets hurt or not, at that age, the government would take away her license and i would not want that in my conscience.

a composite of 4 photographs, all mine.

five self-portraits in one month and the month's not over yet. i don't want to apologize any longer. 🤣
Corinne ace
You’re a firework ! Great image
March 25th, 2024  
katy ace
This is absolutely gorgeous! I like what you did, although I would not begin to know how to re-create it
March 25th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so perfect, but I'm sure mine looks similar at times
March 25th, 2024  
