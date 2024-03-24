chaos in my mind

this was my post for this week's 'chaos' challenge over at 52 frames, with composite as extra challenge.



two weeks ago, this 90-year old elderly lady, one of my favourites at the church, was insisting that she would drive me home. i live 4 kilometres from church and she lives just across the church. she was very insistent and i was adamant in my decline of her offer. i told her that if on her way back something happens to her, heavens forbid, that i would feel really guilty and i already have too much guilt in my soul and body to last me two lifetimes. it's not that i didn't trust her driving, but i didn't trust the other drivers on the road which where i live there are a lot of ignorant, arrogant and stupid drivers. if she would have an accident, whether she gets hurt or not, at that age, the government would take away her license and i would not want that in my conscience.



a composite of 4 photographs, all mine.



five self-portraits in one month and the month's not over yet. i don't want to apologize any longer. 🤣