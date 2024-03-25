a still life

taking the old props for another shot in a different angle. i have no idea what this signifies, it just is. i also processed it in black and white as it looked really dull in colour.



i went for a walk this evening even though i'm still feeling vertigo-ish, ended up taking the bus to the mall after the half mark, walked around the mall to complete my 4-kilometre daily target as it was rather cold and windy. ended up spending eighty bucks in groceries! the way the prices of everything is rising, i probably should just keep on working until i'm 150!!!