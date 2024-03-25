Previous
a still life by summerfield
Photo 4029

a still life

taking the old props for another shot in a different angle. i have no idea what this signifies, it just is. i also processed it in black and white as it looked really dull in colour.

i went for a walk this evening even though i'm still feeling vertigo-ish, ended up taking the bus to the mall after the half mark, walked around the mall to complete my 4-kilometre daily target as it was rather cold and windy. ended up spending eighty bucks in groceries! the way the prices of everything is rising, i probably should just keep on working until i'm 150!!!
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;


Helen Jane
our prices too are rising at a shocking rate - in my instance it might just be a case of going back to work at this rate. The black and white is a good choice here as the beauty of the image is in the shapes created by your still life objects.
March 26th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great pov
March 26th, 2024  
