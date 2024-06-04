Previous
photobombed! by summerfield
photobombed!

when i met up with Suzanne @ankers70 last month, @northy and i brought her and her husband to the arches at the UofT. it was the first time i brought out and used my "new" mirrorless cannon (yes, after 5 months of it being stranded in the box). and as per usual, i dove in the deep end without checking if indeed it's the deep end, i.e. no reading the manual howsoever - you use one camera they're all the same, right? so when i asked Suzanne and her husband (Richard's the name, i believe) to pose by the arches, i didn't even check that they were in the centre arch or anything. i'm looking through the EVF and at the same time fiddling with the buttons and i didn't even notice this little thing has entered the frame. i'm such an inept photographist. 🤣

very nice couple. why are all 365ers very nice people?

kinda late posting this, but half-and-half was happening in may and i couldn't figure out how to feature it in may without doing a collage which defeats the purpose of the challenge. in any case, better late than never.
