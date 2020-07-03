Previous
Water Lilies at Hergest Croft by susiemc
Photo 550

Water Lilies at Hergest Croft

It's difficult to find a view at Hergest Croft that I haven't photographed before but this is one.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Very pretty.
July 3rd, 2020  
Steve
Nice one Sue
July 3rd, 2020  
bep
Very nice.
July 3rd, 2020  
