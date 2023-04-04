Previous
Peach Tree by susiemc
Photo 1555

Peach Tree

A little while ago I posted a close up of the peach blossom. Here is the whole tree in all it’s glory. It’s not a big tree (although it does grow a bit each year) but as you can see it’s absolutely full of blossom. I love the deep colour.
Sue Cooper

Beautiful!
Beautiful!
