Cardiff Castle Interior

The medieval Lords of Glamorgan began work on the mansion house during the 15th century. The castle passed through many noble families until in 1766 it passed by marriage to the Bute family.



The Castle and Bute fortune passed to John, the 3rd Marquess of Bute, who by the 1860s was reputed to be the richest man in the world.



In the 1800s the Bute family left their mark on the entire city and the 3rd Marquess of Bute together with the architect William Burges transformed the house into the opulent Victorian Gothic Mansion it is today. No expense was spared!



We had a guided tour around the mansion with an excellent and very knowledgable lady. I wish I could have recorded all her words. Fortunately we have the internet to remind me of the things I forgot.



The pictures top left show the bathroom with hot and cold running water and a flushing toilet. Not many people had running water let alone a flushing toilet. Bottom left is the roof garden. It would have been open to the elements with a fountain and planters. It is now covered with a transparent roof.