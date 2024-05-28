Previous
Three Beautiful Granddaughters by susiemc
Photo 1961

We've had guests. Charlotte, Freya and Hettie have been to stay for a few days with their parents. Our house isn't really big enough for five extra people so I have to do a lot of reorganising when they come to stay, not to mention a lot of extra catering. I worked hard before their visit so that I could spend time with them while they were here. It was lovely to have them all here and we had some fun days out.

As a result of having guests, a couple of trips away and life in general, I've been a bit absent and I've got very behind. I will gradually catch up. It's good to be back.
Sue Cooper

Photo Details

