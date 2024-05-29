Previous
The Judge's Lodging by susiemc
The Judge's Lodging

"Once called 'the most commodious and elegant apartments for a judge in all England and Wales’ (Lord Chief Justice Campbell, 1855), decay beckoned Radnorshire’s disused Shire Hall into obscurity. Now, aided by an interior hardly touched by time and original furnishings discarded in attics, extensive research and restoration has re-awakened this ‘Victorian fossil’." ........Taken from the Judge's Lodging website.

We spent a fabulous few hours with Charlotte, Freya and Hettie (and their parents) in this amazing museum.
Sue Cooper

Dorothy ace
Oh this looks so interesting, glad it was brought back to life! Definitely luxurious for the mid 1800’s.
