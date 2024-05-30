Sign up
Photo 1964
Making Ice-Cream at Grannie's House
We didn't have a lot of time for cooking and baking when Hettie and her family were here last week but we did manage to make ise-cream.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
1
0
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd
-- and how delicious it must have tasted - look at that concentration in pouring the cream without spilling any !
June 5th, 2024
