Photo 1963
Never too old…….
……….to enjoy the pygmy goats at the Small Breeds Farm Park.
This Farm Park is just 10 minutes from our house and it’s always a favourite with the grandchildren, however old they are.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5965
photos
64
followers
49
following
538% complete
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1958
1980
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
31st May 2024 1:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
family
,
charlotte
,
daughter
,
goats
,
granddaughters
,
niki
,
freya
,
kington
,
park”
,
“farm
,
“pygmy
,
goats”
,
hettie.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely candid - Even I would love to visit the pigmy goats !!
June 2nd, 2024
