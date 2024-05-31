Previous
Never too old……. by susiemc
Photo 1963

Never too old…….

……….to enjoy the pygmy goats at the Small Breeds Farm Park.

This Farm Park is just 10 minutes from our house and it’s always a favourite with the grandchildren, however old they are.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely candid - Even I would love to visit the pigmy goats !!
June 2nd, 2024  
