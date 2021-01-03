Previous
Thrush .................... by susiemc
Photo 1724

Thrush ....................

..............contemplating a dip. Thrushes used to be common garden birds but sadly not anymore. We’re always very happy when we see one as on this occasion. All the birds seem to like the little pool at the top of the waterfall.
3rd January 2021

Sue Cooper

