Previous
Next
Photo 1724
Thrush ....................
..............contemplating a dip. Thrushes used to be common garden birds but sadly not anymore. We’re always very happy when we see one as on this occasion. All the birds seem to like the little pool at the top of the waterfall.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4478
photos
73
followers
53
following
472% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
1st January 2021 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
pond
,
thrush
