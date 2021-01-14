Previous
Next
Buzzard on an Electricity Pole by susiemc
Photo 1736

Buzzard on an Electricity Pole

I think this could be the same buzzard that I photographed in front of the house a few days ago because this isn't far away.
I decided not to crop it, well not much anyway because I quite like the setting.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely capture
January 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise