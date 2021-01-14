Sign up
Photo 1736
Buzzard on an Electricity Pole
I think this could be the same buzzard that I photographed in front of the house a few days ago because this isn't far away.
I decided not to crop it, well not much anyway because I quite like the setting.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
9th January 2021 11:13am
Tags
bird
,
buzzard
Michelle
Lovely capture
January 14th, 2021
