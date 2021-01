We had a visitor.

I'm sure this hedgehog should be hibernating but he seems happy and healthy. It's the first time I've seen him but my neighbour has seen him a few times, always at dusk. He comes to see what he can find to eat at the bottom of the bird feeders. It's not a good photo because it was getting dark and I didn't want to get too close.

There's been such a decline in hedgehog numbers that I feel priviledged to have seen one.