Previous
Next
Starling in the Garden by susiemc
Photo 1750

Starling in the Garden

Most people don't get excited about starlings but I do, for several reasons:
Their numbers are in serious decline
We rarely see them in the garden
They're very comical to watch
I love the beautiful irridescence when the sun catches their feathers.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
479% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
I love the sort of heart shaped markings on their chest. The perfect Valentines Day bird!
February 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise