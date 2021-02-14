Sign up
Photo 1750
Starling in the Garden
Most people don't get excited about starlings but I do, for several reasons:
Their numbers are in serious decline
We rarely see them in the garden
They're very comical to watch
I love the beautiful irridescence when the sun catches their feathers.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4547
photos
73
followers
54
following
479% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
13th February 2021 10:40am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
starling
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love the sort of heart shaped markings on their chest. The perfect Valentines Day bird!
February 15th, 2021
