Photo 1874
Seal
It was wonderful to see this seal when we were walking along the coast path in Pembrokeshire in the summer.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
seal
,
pembrokeshire
,
coast path
