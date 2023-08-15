Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1957
Brimstone
I have never, ever seen a brimstone with it's wings open when settled. They do have a very distinctive shape however. I think this one must be a female because the males are more yellow.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5666
photos
64
followers
52
following
536% complete
View this month »
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
Latest from all albums
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1957
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
15th August 2023 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
brimstone
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and delicate looking - colour-wise it blends in so nicely amongst the foliage .
August 16th, 2023
Michelle
Lovely capture, this is one I've not managed to get a picture of yet!
August 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close