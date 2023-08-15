Previous
Brimstone by susiemc
Photo 1957

Brimstone

I have never, ever seen a brimstone with it's wings open when settled. They do have a very distinctive shape however. I think this one must be a female because the males are more yellow.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Sue Cooper

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty and delicate looking - colour-wise it blends in so nicely amongst the foliage .
August 16th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely capture, this is one I've not managed to get a picture of yet!
August 16th, 2023  
