Long Tailed Tit by susiemc
Photo 1962

Long Tailed Tit

I was standing right next to the bird feeder taking a photo of a fuchsia when this little long tailed tit flew onto the feeder right in front of me. I think he/she was as surprised as I was.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Sue Cooper

Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful - such a sweet visitor at your feeder. I have never seen a long tailed tit in my garden ! - how lucky you are! fav
October 16th, 2023  
