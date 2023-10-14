Sign up
Previous
Photo 1962
Long Tailed Tit
I was standing right next to the bird feeder taking a photo of a fuchsia when this little long tailed tit flew onto the feeder right in front of me. I think he/she was as surprised as I was.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
1
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
long tailed tit
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful - such a sweet visitor at your feeder. I have never seen a long tailed tit in my garden ! - how lucky you are! fav
October 16th, 2023
