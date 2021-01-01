Ruby Tuesday

Hi everybody. It's been a while........ In fact I haven't posted anything here for over a year. I'm afraid my life jut went whoosh whizzzz whirr, as it tends to do and my love of photography and 365 project had to be put on the back burner for a while.



Anyway, I can't promise to post every day, but will try to make some sort of regular contribution this year.



So starting with a new family member, She has tried to move in with us several times over the past few months, so much so that her original owner has said "As she seems to want to live with you, I'm happy for to do so"



So..... she is a year old, very cute, very friendly and very affectionate. We have renamed her Ruby Tuesday as it seems to suit her. :)

