Back in the day
Many people are shocked when they find out that my beloved Kitty is now 70.
This is a photo from when I first met her 22 years ago. She was 48...... I thought she was about 28 and far too young for me being 41 at the time. :).
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
kitty
Annie D
ace
What a gorgeous photo and wonderful memory 🥰
March 15th, 2021
