Back in the day by swillinbillyflynn
Back in the day

Many people are shocked when they find out that my beloved Kitty is now 70.

This is a photo from when I first met her 22 years ago. She was 48...... I thought she was about 28 and far too young for me being 41 at the time. :).
Annie D ace
What a gorgeous photo and wonderful memory 🥰
March 15th, 2021  
