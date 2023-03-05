Previous
Old photograph by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 766

Old photograph

I get very concerned about digital photography and the way we store our images.

In the days of film, there were always negatives and physical prints and everybody had a box of old family photographs in a shoe box, that got handed down through the generations and added to by each generation, with all sorts of information like names, date and locations written on the back.

These days people keep images on their phones which often get lost when their phone falls down the toilet. Or they are stored on a laptop. And when people pass on, these phones and computers end up being junked or scrapped and the images are just lost forever.

I fear there is a whole generation who have no record of their family history.

I can only urge everybody to make physical prints of all their important images and store them in a shoebox under the bed for future generations to enjoy.
5th March 2023

Swillin' Billy Flynn

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it.
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR
I'm printing off a few photos a month of the grandsons, pushing them( photos, not the babies) between layers of cellophane in an album. I'll pop out and buy two new pairs of shoes, as need a shoe box per baby!! Thanks for advice ( and memory!)
March 5th, 2023  
Dawn
Yes agree you do miss those older photos but I too print some off regularly and I send any digital to family or friends so they do get copies
March 5th, 2023  
Korcsog Károly
I completely agree with you!
March 5th, 2023  
