Old photograph

I get very concerned about digital photography and the way we store our images.



In the days of film, there were always negatives and physical prints and everybody had a box of old family photographs in a shoe box, that got handed down through the generations and added to by each generation, with all sorts of information like names, date and locations written on the back.



These days people keep images on their phones which often get lost when their phone falls down the toilet. Or they are stored on a laptop. And when people pass on, these phones and computers end up being junked or scrapped and the images are just lost forever.



I fear there is a whole generation who have no record of their family history.



I can only urge everybody to make physical prints of all their important images and store them in a shoebox under the bed for future generations to enjoy.

