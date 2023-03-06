Previous
Next
Direct route by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 767

Direct route

I know the shortest route between two points is a straight line......... but surely a better alternative than this could have been found. Particularly as this is a large and rather splendid tree fern. :)
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
err.... now that's very silly but a great photograph.
March 6th, 2023  
JackieR ace
must have been either a skilled gardner or an idiot
March 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise