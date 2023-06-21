Previous
Audience participation by swillinbillyflynn
Audience participation

Sorry.......... yet another shot of us performing on the Main Stage at Falmouth last weekend.

I love this shot as it really shows what the Pirates of St. Piran are all about. Performing, having fun, involving the audience and raising lots money for good causes.

We played to massive enthusiastic crowds all weekend and had so much fun. We were told that 15,000 people attended the festival this year and they all seemed to be there for the last main stage session which included Us Pirates of St. Piran, The Fishermen's Friends, The Longest Johns and The Oggymen.

6 gigs in three days does take it out of us and we are all a little hoarse and fragile. (May have something to do with the number of intoxicating beverages we managed to consume). :)

This shot was taken by the very talented Terri Walters. from Terri Walters Photography and Design.
Susan Wakely ace
Great fun.
June 21st, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great looking atmosphere
June 21st, 2023  
