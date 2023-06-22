A surprise gift.......

Previous
We were delighted to receive a fabulous gift from the Falmouth Town Council in recognition of our charity fund raising efforts this weekend.

It is a brilliant campervan cool box which they stuffed full of fudge. As much as we love it, we will probably auction it off for charity. or maybe donate it to our local children's hospice.
Wylie ace
Ah, the Robin Hood of pirates, good on you and great shot.
June 22nd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely.
June 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Love the piratic look in your eyes!
June 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great shot and gift. What about the fudge?
June 22nd, 2023  
