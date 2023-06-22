Sign up
Previous
Photo 903
A surprise gift.......
We were delighted to receive a fabulous gift from the Falmouth Town Council in recognition of our charity fund raising efforts this weekend.
It is a brilliant campervan cool box which they stuffed full of fudge. As much as we love it, we will probably auction it off for charity. or maybe donate it to our local children's hospice.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
4
2
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for 7 years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Tags
pirates
,
campervan
Wylie
ace
Ah, the Robin Hood of pirates, good on you and great shot.
June 22nd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely.
June 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Love the piratic look in your eyes!
June 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great shot and gift. What about the fudge?
June 22nd, 2023
