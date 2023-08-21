Previous
Pirate Essentials by swillinbillyflynn
Pirate Essentials

My trusty 1747 Russian heavy dragoon flintlock pistol, made in Potsdam. It has been modified to fire 9mm blank cartridges (for legal reasons) but still goes off with a deafening bang, a blinding flash of flame and lots of smoke. I use it for battle re-enactments, dramatic presentations and weapon displays at pirate events.

It is one of the biggest and heaviest hand held flintlocks made at this time, more like a hand cannon really.

It has had a hard life over recent years and is ready for a strip down, a good clean and bit of restoration/renovation to get it back into good order.



21st August 2023

