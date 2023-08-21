Pirate Essentials

My trusty 1747 Russian heavy dragoon flintlock pistol, made in Potsdam. It has been modified to fire 9mm blank cartridges (for legal reasons) but still goes off with a deafening bang, a blinding flash of flame and lots of smoke. I use it for battle re-enactments, dramatic presentations and weapon displays at pirate events.



It is one of the biggest and heaviest hand held flintlocks made at this time, more like a hand cannon really.



It has had a hard life over recent years and is ready for a strip down, a good clean and bit of restoration/renovation to get it back into good order.







