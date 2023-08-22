Pirate Essentials 2

Pirates would use whatever swords and daggers they could lay their hands on, usually stolen.



However, the highly sought after weapon of choice was the cutlass. For a pirate, it had many advantages over regular swords. It had quite a short blade which meant it didn't get caught or snagged in the rigging onboard a ship, which is where most of their fighting took place. It also had a very wide and heavy blade, which made it good for fast and brutal hacking and slashing. Definitely not a delicate and subtle fencing type weapon. If you get hit by one of these, you stay hit. 😁



This example is my trusty Windlass blade, which has seem me through many a fight and ensured the I have kept all my fingers.