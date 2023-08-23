Pirate Essential #3

Every Pirate Captain should have a good telescope. Powerful examples like this one, were highly prized.



The more powerful the better. As being able to spot another ship on the horizon long before they spotted you, gave a pirate a good advantage. If it was a naval man'o'war, it gave you the opportunity to turn and run before they even knew you were there. If it was a merchant ship, low in the water with a hold full of cargo, it gave you the advantage of being able to come about and approach them from a favourable angle, (having the weather gage was a distinct advantage in any sea battle). Surprising them by coming out of the sun, with all hands at battle stations and all cannon loaded and primed was a huge advantage. So a fine telescope was often the difference between life and death.