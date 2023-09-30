New family members

We picked these two up from the local cat rescue centre yesterday evening.



The black one is called Jack and he is the most affectionate and lovable little chap. He has settled in instantly, Explored every corner of every room, emerged out from under every piece of furniture with cobwebs in his whiskers. slept on the bed with us all night and woke us up at 8am this morning with head buts and kitty kisses. He is everything you could ever want from a cat.



The tricolour one is Leia (Henceforth known as Princess Leia) She is beautiful but is very timid and will need a lot of love and attention to come out of her shell. Poor girl has flown in from Spain where she spent 18 months in rescue centre over there, and nobody was interested in homing her. So she was shipped over here to try her luck. We thought a forever home was long over due for her. So we couldn't say no. I'm sure she will settle down eventually.